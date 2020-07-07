Police officers among 14 nabbed in Sarawak’s biggest drug syndicate crackdown

MIRI: The Bukit Aman Narcotics Crime Investigation Department (NCID) have smashed two of Sarawak’s biggest drug syndicates with the arrest of 14 individuals including two senior police officers, and seizure of drugs worth RM10 million.

The NCID director Datuk Ramli Din told a press conference in Bukit Aman today that 12 raids were carried out in Kuala Lumpur, Selangor, Johor and Sarawak in an operation dubbed ‘Op Nutcracker’, from July 1 to 6.

“A total of 182kg of various types of drugs were seized and these drugs are estimated to be worth RM10 million. With that amount of drugs, it can cater to 580,000 drug users,” he said.

Ramli pointed out that the operation led to the arrest of the 14 individuals aged between 26 and 58, including an Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) and a Sub Inspector (SI).

