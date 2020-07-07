Strong National Statistics System vital for planning, development – Muhyiddin

PUTRAJAYA: A strong National Statistics System is vital to ensuring efficient and effective channelling of the country’s resources for planning and development, Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin said today.

As such, said the prime minister, strategic investment by stakeholders is necessary to build the infrastructure and development capacity of the system.

The implementation of a sound National Statistics System is all the more necessary given the challenging world environment and the country’s increasing reliance on data and information to arrive at the right decisions, he said at the launch of the 2020 Population and Housing Census, here.

“Therefore, in line with the nation’s well-being and sustainability agenda, I call on all Malaysians to extend their fullest cooperation to ensure the success of the 2020 census,” he said. – Bernama