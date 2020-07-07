Tiong urges Bintulu authorities to consider using Sosma against organised crime

KUCHING: Bintulu MP Datuk Seri Tiong King Sing has urged authorities in Bintulu to consider using the National Security Offence (Special Measures) Act 2012 (Sosma) to act against organised crime.

He said he had received many complaints from the public that Bintulu has been increasingly threatened by the actions of unsavoury characters.

“I totally and utterly condemn the actions of hooligans in Bintulu who resort to abusing alcohol and bullying the defenseless.

“I strongly urge the police to immediately investigate and enforce the law against these cowardly acts before it further threatens the peace and stability in Bintulu.

“We cannot continue to suffer in silence against these arrogant hoodlums who drink excessively, cause troubles for others and issue threats against life and property,” he said in a statement today.

He pointed out that this social issue has gradually worsened in recent days.

“I hope that these gangsters will not think that they can get away with committing their evil deeds and operating outside the law.

“If they have any ambitions of ‘conquering’ Bintulu, they should be wise enough to immediately dispel this notion as an impossible task,” he said.

The Progressive Democratic Party (PDP) president also said that these gangsters need to put down their weapons and turn over a new leaf.

“We can no longer tolerate these criminal activities. To suppress these underworld deeds, I have told the Bintulu police to crack down hard on organised crime and not let up in their efforts to bring peace and security to the streets,” he added.

He said when victims are faced with the threats of organised crime, they feel powerless and can only bear to endure in silence, afraid to seek justice for themselves out of fear of what will be done to their families or premises.

“However, without pushing back, these gangsters will only become embolden to continue their lawless ways. Therefore, I wish to appeal to all victims and witnesses not to keep quiet but instead, speak up and identify these criminals to the authorities to help the police take action to break these gangs apart.

I can no longer tolerate the behaviour of these criminals and the OCPD and CID chief in Bintulu agree with me that we cannot continue to allow these local bullies to act as they please,” said Tiong.