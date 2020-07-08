Abdul Wahab not defending Kalaka seat, Mohamad Duri nominated as successor

SARATOK: Kalaka assemblyman Datuk Abdul Wahab Aziz has announced that he will not be defending his seat in the coming state election, as he has decided to retire from politics.

Abdul Wahab, who is a six-term assemblyman, said he made the announcement when he attended Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) Kalaka branch here today.

Abdul Wahab said following his announcement, the PBB Kalaka branch had unanimously recommended the branch’s deputy chairman Mohamad Duri to be his successor.

He explained that the branch had decided to nominate Mohamad as he had shown a strong commitment and dedication in serving the party and local community all this while.

“Hence, during today meeting, the PBB Kalaka branch main committee which comprised of 18 sub-branches; 17 sub-branches women committees; 15-sub-branches youth committees under the jurisdiction of Kalaka state constituency, have unanimously nominated Mohamad Duri as a candidate to defend Kalaka seat in the coming state election,” Wahab said.

The meeting today also saw Abdul Wahab handing over of PBB Kalaka branch chairmanship to Mohamad.

Abdul Wahab said he decided to make the announcement early so that whoever that is picked as his successor by the top party leadership would be able to prepare to take over the task to defend the seat.

“Among the reasons that I arrived at this decision are due to my age and that I have been an elected representative for the constituency for quite a long time already,

“It is also in line with the party’s policy to give opportunity to the young and energetic leaders to carry out the task to develop the area and local community,” added Wahab, who have been an assemblyman for the constituency since 1996.

According to Abdul Wahab, he had sought the opinions of leaders at all levels before making the decision to step down.

During his six terms as a Kalaka assemblyman, Abdul Wahab had served as Assistant Rural Development Minister from 2010-2013; Assistant Minister of Housing and Town Planning and Assistant Land Development Minister (2013-2016).

Mohamad Duri, 54, on the other hand, is a local with a degree in electrical engineering.

Prior to becoming PBB Kalaka branch deputy chairman in 2012, Mohamad was deputy youth chief from 2005 and 2010 and Information chief from 2010 to 2012.