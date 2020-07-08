Awang Tengah: Settlement between Sarawak and Petronas will be known after Aug 3

KUCHING: The settlement and agreement between national oil company Petronas and Sarawak in regards to the payment of the Sarawak Sales Tax (SST) will be made known after Aug 3, said Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan.

He said a joint committee consisting of members from the Sarawak government, the federal government and Petronas was still in the midst of negotiating the finer details of the terms and conditions, and will only announce the outcome when the time comes.

“Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin also gave his commitment to ensure Petronas will pay the SST,” he told reporters after giving out Kampung Pueh land titles to landowners in Sematan today.

On June 23, Petronas in a court proceeding applied for a postponement of the case regarding the 2019 SST payment of RM2 billion to Sarawak.

Court of Appeal judge Justice Kamaludin Md Said fixed Aug 3 for mention in the case.

Petronas lawyer Datuk Malik Imtiaz Sarwar told reporters later that Petronas will withdraw its appeal before Aug 3 because there was a settlement between the two parties.

He said the instruction from his client was to prepare the terms of agreement to the settlement where there were internal processes to be met.

“We will withdraw the appeal before Aug 3, ” said Malik.

Sarawak and Petronas issued a joint statement on May 8 saying that the latter had agreed to pay in full the RM2 billion SST imposed by Sarawak for the year 2019.

Petronas in the statement also said that it had retracted its appeal against a decision by the Sarawak High Court to dismiss Petronas’ request for a judicial review to declare the SST imposed by Sarawak as null and void.

In return, Sarawak also dropped all claims in its civil case against Petronas for the payment of the SST.