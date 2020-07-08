Construction resumes on RM10 mln Meluan Bridge

JULAU: Construction has resumed on the RM10 million Meluan Bridge and the project is expected to be completed next June.

Meluan assemblyman Rolland Duat said despite construction works having to be halted for three months because of the Movement Control Order (MCO) to stop the Covid-19 pandemic, the contractor involved is still confident of being able to complete the project on schedule.

He said the steel bridge located near Kubu Brooke, Nanga Meluan near here would be a catalyst for socioeconomic development across Kanowit River given many local longhouse folks’ farms are located there.

“Meluan Bridge and Ulu Kanowit Road project would shorten their travelling time to 45 minutes compared to two to three hours taken by boat, which is their current mode of transportation,” he said during an event at a longhouse in the area recently.

He said the state government-funded project would also benefit Ulu Kanowit areas such as Nanga Maong, Nanga Ju, Ulu Mujok, and Lijan, as road projects to link up those areas had also been approved.

The bridge and roads would also pave the way for utility projects such as treated water supply, electricity supply, and telecommunications systems, Rolland added.

He advised Native Customary Rights (NCR) landowners to look into participating in NCR land development projects initiated by the Sarawak Land Consolidation and Rehabilitation Authority (Salcra) once the basic infrastructure had reached their areas. Earthworks on the much-awaited bridge project started early last December.