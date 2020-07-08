Covid-19: Three new positive cases recorded in Malaysia today, total at 8,677

KUCHING: Malaysia recorded three new positive Covid-19 cases today, all of which were imported cases, says Ministry of Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah.

He said this brings the country’s number of infected cases to 8,677 cases.

“There are currently 70 active cases in the country and they have been isolated and are being treated at hospitals.

“Two positive cases are also being treated in the intensive care unit and one patient requires respiratory assistance,” he said at the Ministry of Health’s Covid-19 press conference in Putrajaya.

He also said no new Covid-19 deaths were reported today, leaving the country’s death toll from the infectious disease to remain unchanged at 121.

On the number of recoveries, he said five patients have recovered and have been discharged from hospitals today.

“This brings the total number of recoveries to 8,486 which accounts for 97.8 per cent of the total number of cases,” he said.

Meanwhile, Dr Noor Hisham also announced that the Sri Petaling Tabligh gathering cluster has officially ended.

The gathering, which caused the largest Covid-19 cluster in Malaysia, was responsible for 3,375 Covid-19 cases accounting for around 39 per cent of the total number of positive cases in the country. It also resulted in 34 deaths.

Some 14,500 Malaysians and 1,500 foreigners attended the gathering which was held in February.