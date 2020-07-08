Dr Sim: SUPP is always ready to face elections

KUCHING: Sarawak United Peoples’ Party (SUPP) is always ready to face the elections, says its president Dato Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian.

“I said that many times that after the last election, we must prepare ourselves for the next election.

“We cannot prepare ourselves right before the election. We must always be ready,” he told reporters when met after witnessing the presentation of Kenyalang Gold Card to recipients at the Ministry of Welfare, Community Well-being, Women, Family and Childhood Development Office in Baitulmakmur Building here today.

He was asked to comment on SUPP’s level of preparedness in view that the state election is looming and the possibility of a snap general election being called by Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin this year.

The Batu Kawa assemblyman said it does not matter whether the state or general election will be held simultaneously or not so long as the party is prepared to face the election.

“Only the Prime Minister can determine when the general election is and only our Chief Minister can determine when to call for state election.

“What is important is that we continue to work for Sarawak and serve the state because Sarawak’s interest comes first,” he said.

He said the GPS government has done many things for the interest of Sarawakians such as the Kenyalang Gold Card, Endowment Fund Sarawak as well as the free school bus service, which was unfortunately delayed due to the Covid-19 situation.

“We do many things for Sarawakians and we want every Sarawakian to feel very proud that Sarawak is different,” he said.

On SUPP’s candidates for the election, Dr Sim said the party’s candidates must be constantly active on the ground.

“It must always be someone who is active on the ground and not someone who sits in the office and then become a candidate,” he said.