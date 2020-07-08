Fatimah appeals to Home Affairs Ministry to revive S’wak Special Committee on Citizenship Status

KUCHING: Welfare, Community Well-being, Women, Family and Childhood Development Minister Dato Sri Fatimah Abdullah is appealing to the Ministry of Home Affairs to revive the Sarawak Special Committee on Citizenship Status.

She said by bringing back the committee, this would expedite applications for citizenship as the committee is responsible for screening and reviewing applications before submitting them to the Ministry of Home Affairs.

“When the committee was established in 2016, our goal was not only to help facilitate and expedite applications but also to assist those whose applications have not yet cleared,” she told a press conference at her office in Baitulmakmur Building here today.

The Sarawak Special Committee on Citizenship Status was discontinued by the Pakatan Harapan (PH) government last year.

Fatimah, who heads the committee, said she will be paying a courtesy call to the Home Minister in Putrajaya as soon as the situation permits.

“Now that there is a change in the government, we are putting forward our request to revive the Sarawak Special Committee on Citizenship Status.

“We will pay the courtesy call when the ministry gives us a slot. Right now, the Covid-19 situation is still ongoing as well so we will let the new Home Minister settle down first and then we will pay the courtesy call,” she said.

She hoped that with the revival of the committee, it would no longer take up to five years for applications to be processed.

“Through the Sarawak Special Committee on Citizenship Status, it took about two years for applications to be approved.

“We are allowed to vet through the applications and make sure that the forms are completed properly,” she said.

She also said the committee also assisted to rectify the root cause of problems of stateless children.

“Among the reasons for stateless children in Sarawak included that the child was born out of wedlock and the mother was a foreigner; the child was born before the parents’ marriage was registered and the mother was a foreigner; the parents themselves were not citizens; unregistered birth; and the parents were married under native customs and the marriage was not registered.

“We take on the role to advise the applicants because what we want is for the child to finally be able to acquire a citizenship status,” she said.

On the number of stateless children in the state, Fatimah said she did not have the figure but since 2016, a total of 717 applications for citizenship have gone through the committee.

Also present at the press conference were Assistant Minister of Community Well-being Datuk Francis Harden Hollis and Assistant Minister of Women, Family and Childhood Development Rosey Yunus.