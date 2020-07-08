GST refund: RM1.264 bln paid out to 4,316 companies

KUANTAN: The Finance Ministry through the Royal Malaysian Customs Department (JKDM) has paid out RM1.264 billion in Goods and Services Tax (GST) refund to 4,316 companies from June 22 until July 2.

JKDM director-general Datuk Abdul Latif Abdul Kadir said the payment was made to companies which had fulfilled the conditions required for claim filing purposes.

“For companies that have not received the GST refunds, checks can be made through several methods that have been set.

“JKDM hopes that the GST refund payment process will be completed by Dec 31. The allocation for that purpose is available and we will make the payment if the companies meet the requirements set,” he told a press conference here yesterday.

On June 15, Finance Minister Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Abdul Aziz said his ministry through the JKDM is committed to ensuring that the GST refund to taxpayers would be expedited.

Zafrul said the ministry had agreed for the JKDM to employ the ‘pay first and audit later’ approach for selected companies based on the Goods and Services Tax (Repeal) Act 2018 and also certain criteria.

Abdul Latif said the initiative was in line with the economic recovery steps introduced under the National Economic Recovery Plan (Penjana) to help small-medium enterprises that were adversely affected by the Movement Control Order (MCO), implemented to curb the spread of Covid-19.

He said companies that have yet to receive the refunds could check their status via MyGST Taxpayer Access Point (TAP) or by emailing the claim information to [email protected]

“Checks can also be made by contacting the Customs Call Centre at 1-300-88-8500 or sending email to [email protected]; or referring to the JKDM Station at the nearest Internal Tax division or branch,” he said. — Bernama