MAS to offer 20 pct discount to teachers, lecturers and students returning to work or studies

KUCHING: Malaysia Airlines (MAS) has agreed to offer a 20 per cent discount off domestic flights to teachers, lecturers and students for them to return to their respective place of work or study, Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said.

He noted that since air ticket prices were still expensive, it was suggested that airlines are to give special rates to the teachers, lecturers and students because they have no choice but to go back to work or study as schools and institutions of higher learning are gradually reopening across the country.

“I was told that MAS has agreed to offer the special promotion of 20 per cent discount for these groups who have to return to their workplace or place of study in various parts of the country,” he said at the daily press conference on Covid-19 security issues in Putrajaya today.

He said the decision was made following a recent meeting between him and MAS group chief executive officer Izham Ismail.

Ismail explained that the discount can be obtained through bookings made online at the MAS website, for teachers and lecturers.

“The discount can be obtained through online booking using a promo code that will be announced by the Education Ministry and Higher Education Ministry.

“Booking dates are from July 9 to Aug 10 for travel dates from July 10 to Nov 30, 2020,” he said.

As for students, the discount will be given through the MH Explorer programme, he added.

“It can be obtained by becoming a member of MH Explorer through the MAS website.

“This student discount will continue to be enjoyed until Nov 30 or when the membership expires, in accordance with MH Explorer membership requirements,” he said.

He stressed that this discount is just to assist those teachers, lecturers and students in getting back to work or their studies, which is why there is a time limit to the booking and travel periods.

Ismail expressed his appreciation to MAS for offering the discounts, and hoped that other airlines would follow suit.

Meanwhile, Ismail revealed that police on Tuesday had arrested and issued compounds to a total of 12 individuals nationwide for violating the standard operating procedures (SOP) of the Recovery Conditional Movement Control Order (RMCO).

“They were arrested and compounded for activities involving contact sports,” he added.

He reminded that as long as a vaccine hasn’t been found, the virus will always be around.

“We do not want what we are enjoying today to change due to complacency.

“Continue to practice self-restraint, observe the SOP and stay safe,” he said.