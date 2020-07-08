No new Covid-19 case for second day

KOTA KINABALU: Sabah confirmed no new Covid-19 cases for the second consecutive day yesterday, the Ministry of Health reported.

The total number of cases in Sabah remained at 378.

Meanwhile, recovered cases increased to 361 with one each in Kota Kinabalu and Sandakan.

Sandakan is currently reclassified as a green zone with no active cases, while Kota Kinabalu still has five warded cases.

The other districts with active cases are one each in Tawau, Keningau, Kota Belud, Ranau and Nabawan.

There were only 10 active cases in Sabah as of yesterday.

Meanwhile, the Covid-19 pandemic in the country continues to show positive development as the number of recovered cases continues to rise to 8,481 cases or 97.8 per cent of the total.

No deaths were reported yesterday, keeping the death toll at 121 cases for the 23 consecutive days.

Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said that there were five recovered cases, with only six new cases recorded.

“Six new cases have been reported, bringing the total number of Covid-19 infections in Malaysia to 8,674 cases, while the number of active cases is at 72.

“Of the new cases, four are imported ones while two cases are local transmission. All the cases involved Malaysians”, he said in a statement yesterday.

On local transmission cases, Dr Noor Hisham explained that it involved workplace screenings conducted in the Federal Territory of Kuala Lumpur and Selangor.

He said that to date, only two cases are being treated in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) and each needs respiratory assistance.

In another development, he said that no cases of Covid-19 were reported among family members of individuals tested positive after undergoing a Home Surveillance Order (HSO) at their respective homes since June 10.

“This is a positive sign of HSO implementation.

However, this is entirely subject to compliance with the prescribed HSO, to ensure that there is no risk of infection in the community.

“Ministry of Health (MOH) has also urged those returning to Malaysia to continue to cooperate with the ministry and to comply with the conditions stipulated under this order”, he said.

For the record, a total of 647 imported cases involving travellers, including Malaysians and individuals with permanent resident status, were recorded from April 3 to date.

Under HSO, introduced under the Recovery Movement Control Order (RMCO), individuals returning from overseas will no longer be housed in the quarantine centre, instead they are to undergo 14-day quarantine in their respective homes.