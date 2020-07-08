Police seized cigarettes worth RM561,674 with unpaid duties

KUCHING: The General Operations Force (GOF) Sarawak yesterday raided two houses at Taman Desa Wira here and seized cigarettes with unpaid duties of various brands valued at RM561,674 at Taman Des Wira.

GOF Commander SAC Mancha Ata said the two houses were used to store and sell the illicit cigarettes.

He added that two local men believed to be the owners of the premises were arrested in the ‘Op Libas’ raids which was conducted from 8.30am to 12.30pm.

“In the first raid the police found 2,886 cartons of illicit cigarettes and ‘kretek’ estimated around RM429,088 including taxes and at arrested a 41 year old local man .

“In the second raid, also in Taman Desa Wira 919 cartons of cigarettes and ‘kretek’ estimated to be around RM132,586 were seized, and a 52 year old local man was also arrested.”

The cigarettes and the two suspects were later handed over to the Padawan Police District headquarters (IPD Padawan) for further investigations Mancha said in a statement yesterday.

He added, the investigation will be under Section 135 (1) (D) of the Custom Act 1967.

“If convicted, they can be fined RM100,000 or ten times worth of duty or imprisonment of not less than six months and not more than five years or both,” he said.

Mancha called on anyone who has the information on smuggling activities to contact GOF Brigade Sarawak at 082-587222.