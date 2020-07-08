Poslaju customers urged to bear with longer waiting time

MIRI: Poslaju customers in East Malaysia are urged to be patient with the longer waiting time, as the national courier is experiencing a surge of parcel volume during the recovery phase of movement control order (RMCO).

The Borneo Post had recently reached out to the national courier through its Sarawak representative, following complaints by dissatisfied customers on pending parcels delivery and long queues.

In response, the spokesperson yesterday explained that Poslaju is taking all the measures to maximise capacity, to ensure deliveries are carried out as soon as possible.

“We process all items using the ‘First In, First Out (Fifo)’ system, to ensure that deliveries are done systematically.

“Any delays due to limited availability of flights are unexpected, thus we seek the kind understanding and patience of our customers,” the spokesperson said.

As the demand for parcel delivery has soared after the country had entered the fifth phase of MCO, Pos Malaysia has been deploying part-timers – ‘Pos Riders’ – to help with parcel deliveries during this time and has also increased its back-end sorting resources to ensure deliveries can be carried out as soon possible.

Pos Malaysia Group’s initiative to scale up its last mile delivery through crowd-sourcing is gaining traction with more than 70 per cent increase in crowd-sourced riders compared to the quarter ended 31 December 2019.

This initiative runs parallel to the Group’s Entrepreneurship Programme, which was launched in February 2020, aiming at converting full-time delivery personnel to become Pos Malaysia’s delivery partners.

As for the complaints it has received, particularly on the variable quality of services from one office to another, Poslaju thanks the public for the feedback and furthermore appreciates it, as it helps Pos Malaysia to improve its products and services.

“We hope the public understand that different post offices handle different number of parcels and customers.

“High parcel volume and customer traffic may cause unexpected issues such as longer waiting times, long queues and others.

“In view of the increasing demand, we always strive to improve our touchpoints to enhance customer experience, such as through the integration of digital technology to improve the way we operate and interact with our customers, easing business transactions and many more.”

It also reminds customers to always update their delivery addresses, for smooth

delivery.

Customers are welcome to use AskPos via Pos Malaysia website at www.pos.com.my should they have any enquiries regarding Pos Malaysia products or services, or to update their delivery address for redirection purposes.