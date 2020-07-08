Problematic pontoons at Tua Pek Kong Wharf were known since 2016

SIBU: Bukit Assek assemblywoman, Irene Chang is questioning Sarawak Rivers Board (SRB) as to why it is only now looking into a long-term solution to address the issue of the partially submerged pontoons at Tua Pek Kong Wharf here, especially when the problem had been highlighted as early as 2016.

She said in September that year, she had raised the issue that some of the pontoons at the wharf had their fenders missing and that the chains connecting each pontoon were broken.

“I had personally liaised with the SRB officers and each time they promised to look into the problem, but yet the problem has not been permanently resolved,” she said in a statement yesterday.

Chang was responding to SRB Region II assistant controller Hatta Morshidi who on Monday said the board was looking into a long-term solution to resolve issue of the decades-old pontoons, of which four of the seven are partially submerged.

She also took issue with Hatta’s remarks that the partially submerged pontoons will not sink as they have been filled with polystyrene infill, and do not threaten the safety of users.

“Parts of the pontoons that have been submerged in water have become slippery due to the moss and fungi growing on them.

“It is true that they would not sink but they can still pose a danger to people who need to use the infrastructure as users could easily slip, especially those loading or unloading their cargo.”

Chang called on SRB and the state government to urgently resolve the matter once and for all, adding that checks should also be carried out to determine if the metal bridge leading to the pontoons was not designed with proper weight management thus causing it to be too heavy for the pontoons, as alleged by some quarters.

“Its (bridge) heavier weight has thereby caused the pontoons to become off-balance and slant to one side. This has also pulled at the chain connecters between the pontoons causing them to break,” she said.

She also suggested that SRB ensure that its contractors build the new pontoons with a weight that is compatible with the bridge to avoid the same problem from recurring and to ensure that taxpayers’ money is not wasted.

“In the meantime, until the problem is permanently resolved, SRB needs to ensure that there is a proper and regular extraction of water from the pontoons and pumping them up again,” she said.