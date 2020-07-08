SDMC: Fast food customers not allowed to scoop own servings due to buffet ban

KUCHING: Fast food operators are not allowed to let customers scoop their own food from their stalls in line with the ban on buffets amid the Covid-19 pandemic, said Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas

Uggah said while fast food businesses can operate, operators must play their part to reduce the risk of spreading the virus.

“That (scooping one’s own food) is still not allowed. You cannot do that,” he told a press conference today.

Uggah also advised the public to lodge reports to SDMC on any premises found to be flouting the SOP.

“Our enforcement teams will continue to check various premises allowed to open during the Recovery Movement Control Order (RMCO) to ensure they comply with the SOP,” he added.

Today, enforcement teams checked 2,141 premises statewide including supermarkets, restaurants, factories, offices, place of worship and construction sites.

He said Ops Benteng is also ongoing with six roadblocks being set up in Lundu, Bau, Serian, Sri Aman and Lubok Antu, with 899 vehicles checked today.