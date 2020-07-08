SDMC: Sarawak now classified as green zone after no local Covid-19 cases recorded in 14 days

KUCHING: All districts in Sarawak are now Covid-19 green zones as there have been no locally transmitted cases in the last 14 days, the Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) announced today.

The last locally transmitted case was recorded in Kuching.

No local transmissions were recorded in 14 days in the state, though one case was recorded today involving a man returning to Sibu from Saudi Arabia, which has been classified as an imported case.

Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas said although there have been several positive cases recorded by SDMC recently, they were imported cases.

“We (SDMC) wish to thank all Sarawakians for your compliance with the standard operating procedures (SOP) to curb the spread of Covid-19.

“However we should not be complacent because the war against the disease is not over yet,” he said in a press conference today.

Uggah also announced the refinement and updates to standard operating procedures (SOP) for laundromats, clothing and fashion stores and cinemas, which can be found at the Ministry of Local Government and Housing’s website here.

He also revealed that as of today, teachers returning to Sarawak do not have to undergo quarantine upon arrival, but they will be subjected to random PCR tests.

Uggah also announced that travellers crossing Brunei border by land would have to apply with SDMC or for police permits.

However, travellers who spent a night in Brunei, or have entered Brunei through air routes will still need to apply with SDMC before entering Sarawak.