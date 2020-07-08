Unhappy with Section 6 land titles? Return them to S’wak govt, says Awang Tengah

KUCHING: Native Customary Rights (NCR) land owners who are not happy with their titles gazetted under Section 6 of the Sarawak Land Code are advised to hand back their titles to the Sarawak government, said Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan.

He said there have been allegations by several quarters, especially the opposition, that Section 6 of the Sarawak Land Code would allow the government to claim and take their NCR lands.

For land owners who believe in such allegations, if they were not happy with their land gazetted under the section, they should return their titles back to the government to bring up the issue, he added.

“I always say this during the handing over ceremonies of land titles to their owners. If they doubt their land titles gazetted under Section 6 of the Land Code, they can reject or return the titles,” said Awang Tengah.

He was speaking at a land title handing-over ceremony to Kampung Pueh land owners in Sematan earlier today.

He said that allegations were untrue because Section 6 aims to identify and verify the NCR land borders and perimeters to be put into the land register.

He added that all information on the land surveyed under Section 6 can easily be accessed at any Land and Survey Department offices or the department’s online eMaps function or smartphone app LASIS Mobile App for both Android and iOS.

“Allegations by some quarters saying land gazetted under Section 6 of the Sarawak Land Code is for the government to take away their NCR land is false.

“If there are land owners who believe in this allegation, they can return the titles gazetted under Section 6 back to the government.

“But till today there has not been any title under Section 6 returned back to the government. This shows that the people received it well and the allegation (government taking NCR land) is a big lie.

“In fact, the number of applicants who want to survey their land under Section 6 have been increasing,” said Awang Tengah.

He revealed that to date, a total of 34,091 individual lots have been surveyed involving 42,265 hectares and gazetted under Section 18 of the Land Code and their titles already issued to their owners.

He also assured NCR land owners that the state government will always ensure that the rights of land owners will be reserved.

Awang Tengah later handed over 173 land titles gazetted under Section 18 to land owners of Kampung Pueh, Sematan.

He advised the land owners to take care and if possible develop their land, and not just sell them off.

He said under Section 18 of the Land Code, land owners would not need to pay land premium or other fees, and the lease is permanent.