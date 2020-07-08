Upin, Ipin to help KPDNHEP promote buy Malaysian products campaign

SHAH ALAM: Malaysia’s popular animation products, Upin and Ipin, have been selected as the Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Ministry’s (KPDNHEP) strategic partners to further promote the Buy Malaysian Products campaign.

Its minister, Datuk Alexander Nanta Linggi, said the selection of the animated characters was in line with the campaign’s objective of promoting 100 per cent local products, as well as their success at international level.

“The popularity of this animated series is undeniable among the people in the country and internationally. For the animation film industry, KPDNHEP is partnering with Les’ Copaque Production Sdn Bhd, the owner of the Upin and Ipin characters.

“But we do not marginalise others, in fact, we need the cooperation of all quarters to make the campaign a success and we will also promote other brands in the industry,” he told reporters after visiting the animation company in Section 13 here yesterday.

Also present during the visit were the ministry’s secretary-general Datuk Seri Hasnol Zam Zam Ahmad and Les’ Copaque managing director Burhanuddin Md Radzi.

He said the strength of the Upin and Ipin animated characters, built since more than 10 years ago, was in their ability to deliver the ministry’s message, hence helping the government to further accelerate the country’s economic growth through consumer purchasing power.

“With this campaign, we hope that whatever products bought by Malaysians are authentically Malaysian-made. In this way, it will help restore the country’s economy following the Covid-19 outbreak.

“By buying local products, it will also help local employers and companies to ‘save’ their workers from having to be laid off,” he added.

Meanwhile, Burhanuddin said under the cooperation with KPDNHEP, Les’ Copaque would produce a community service by Upin and Ipin, as well as several animated series relating to the campaign.

He said the Upin and Ipin mascots would also be on the ground to to promote the campaign. — Bernama