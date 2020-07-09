Abang Johari: Candidate for Kalaka seat yet to be decided

KUCHING: The candidate for the Kalaka seat in the next state election has yet to be chosen, said Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg.

“(The decision on the candidate for the seat) will have to wait and decisions will be made later as the state election is still very far off,” said Abang Johari during a press conference at the Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) N. 27 Sebuyau service centre today.

However, Abang Johari expressed his gratitude to the incumbent assemblyman for the seat, Datuk Abdul Wahab Aziz, for making way for the younger generation in line with the spirit of PBB.

“That’s our culture in PBB. In PBB, our leaders know the time for them to give way to the young and I hope other parties will follow as well. This is the culture of PBB,” said Abang Johari.

On Wednesday, Kalaka assemblyman Abdul Wahab, a six-term assemblyman of PBB for the constituency, announced that he would not be defending his seat in the next state decision following his decision to retire from politics.

Abdul Wahab said PBB Kalaka branch had unanimously recommended the branch’s deputy chairman Mohamad Duri to defend the seat.