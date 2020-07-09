Abd Karim: Sarawak has right ingredients to attract visitors

KUCHING: Sarawak hopes to come out stronger in the tourism sector next year despite the challenges being faced now.

Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture Datuk Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah said the key priority for all in this sector was to support the government’s measures to keep its people safe and to support the tourism businesses and partners during these challenging times.

“If not of the Covid-19 pandemic, Sarawak should be able to achieve its target because it has the right ingredients to attract more visitors,” he said at the Sarawak Tourism Board (STB) dinner to honour and bid farewell to its (STB) chairman Datuk Abdul Wahab Aziz who is retiring after a 2-year term, and the outgoing board directors

who have completed their tenure.

Abdul Karim added that Sarawak had achieved commendable results last year; registering visitors arrival that was 5.22 per cent higher than the figure in 2018 due to the commitment and guidance of the board of directors.

“I am pleased that your efforts have brought successful results. To the chairman, you have proven to be wise and virtuous in helping Sarawak tourism to flourish over the years.

STB chief executive officer Sharzede Salleh Askor also thanked Abdul Wahab and his board of directors for their efforts in lifting Sarawak as a destination to be discovered.

“It is an honour to be working with them.

“This year, we are confident of hitting the 5 million visitors mark, with 16 per cent increase already recorded in January.

“We will give our best to bring the state’s tourism industry to greater heights by working closely together with the industry players and the ministry,” she said.

Abdul Wahab also spoke at the dinner.

Assistant Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture Datuk Sebastian Ting, the ministry’s permanent secretary Hii Chang Kee, Sarawak Forestry Corportion chief executive officer Zolkipli Mohamad Aton, Hotel Lance Court president Ngui Ing Ing, Miri Chinese Chamber of Commerce Industry public relations officer Albert Sim, MATTA Sarawak Chapter chairman Lina Tsen, MAH Sarawak chapter chairman Mohamad Ibrahim Nordin, Tourism Malaysia director-general Datuk Musa Yusof, and president of Sarawak Tourism Federation Audry Wan Ullok were among those present at the dinner.