Analysts neutral on Serba Dinamik’s exit from CSE

KUCHING: Serba Dinamik Holdings Bhd’s (Serba Dinamik) divestment in CSE Global Ltd (CSE) garnered neutral views from analysts as they view the disposal as the group’s move to further unlock its value.

In a filing on Bursa Malaysia, Serba Dinamik announced that it has disposed its 25.2 per cent stake in CSE in the open market on the Singapore Stock Exchange for a cash consideration of approximately S$57.67 million (approximately RM177.33 million). Upon completion of the disposal, CSE will not be an associate company of Serba Dinamik.

“We are neutral on Serba Dinamik exiting its 25 per cent associate CSE as the group expects to utilise the cash disposal proceeds of S$58 million (RM177 million) for working capital which will generate higher earnings accretion,” the research team at AmInvestment Bank Bhd (AmInvestment) opined.

It noted that the sale’s forex gain of RM6 million together with dividends paid out will partly offset the reversal of associate contributions recognised since the stake acquisition.

“As such, we understand that the one-off loss from the sale which Serba Dinamik will recognise will be relatively marginal,” it added.

In another note, the research team at Malacca Securities Sdn Bhd (MSSB) said: “We are neutral on the disposal as part of Serba Dinamik’s strategy to unlock the investment value which saw a net disposal gain on RM6.7 million, which we think is fair after a little over two years of investment horizon.

“Nevertheless, we think that the disposal is timely after the initial objectives have been met where the group has achieved the relevant financial targets and international presence.”

Meanwhile, it noted that the disposal would be able to strengthen the group’s balance sheet and ease the cash flow constraints in order to undertake more jobs over the foreseeable future.

“At the same time, the recent wins in ICT segment will cushion the miniscule contribution from CSE,” it highlighted.

According to AmInvestment, SGX-listed CSE Global Group provides integrated industrial automation, telecommunications and environmental solutions projects in the Americas, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East and Africa. CSE operates a network of 41 offices in 17 countries with over 90 per cent of its revenue derived outside Singapore.

“Serba Dinamik’s initial plan was to tap into CSE’s global network and leverage its oil & gas customer base. While collaborating in multiple projects overseas, management eventually viewed that CSE’s business objectives were not compatible with Serba Dinamik despite a fair earnings yield of 10 per cent,” the research team noted.

It also pointed out that Serba Dinamik’s management affirms that group’s other multiple investments and associates remain synergistic to the group and have no plans to divest any of them at this juncture.