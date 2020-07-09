Boarding school Form Four, Form Six students back to classes on July 15

PUTRAJAYA: Form Four and Semester 1 Form Six students at boarding schools under the Education Ministry (KPM) will return to school on July 15.

KPM in a statement today said the priority is given to the group of students to ensure that they have sufficient time to prepare themselves for public examinations in 2021.

“The school session for Form One, Form Two and Form Three students at the boarding schools will resume on Aug 3.

“For the time being, they (Form One, Form Two and Form Three students) will continue with their home-based learning until the schools reopen,” it said.

The statement said the decision applies to fully residential schools (SBPs), national religious secondary schools (SMKAs), government aid religious schools (SABKs), Malaysia’s national sports schools (SSMs), state sports schools (SSNs) and Malaysian art schools (SSeMs).

KPM had previously announced the reopening of school for students in non-examination classes would be made in stages beginning July 15.

In the context of boarding schools, KPM said several improvements had been made to the hostel management procedures based on discussions with the Ministry of Health (MOH).

This is in addition to the School Reopening Management Guidelines that have been approved at the Special Ministerial Meeting on the Movement Control Order held today, it added.

KPM said there are no obstructions for students who have returned to the hostels to return home to celebrate Hari Raya Aidiladha with their families following improvements of the existing standard operating procedures. – Bernama