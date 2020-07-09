Covid-19: Sarawak records zero new cases today, maintains green zone status

KUCHING: No new Covid-19 positive cases were recorded in the state today, the Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) secretariat said in a statement.

The total cumulative tally of positive cases in the state remains unchanged at 573, including one imported case reported in Sibu yesterday (July 8)

The death toll from the virus in the state also remains at 17, as no new deaths were reported.

There were no recoveries recorded today, with the number of those who had recovered from the disease and were discharged remains unchanged at 551 persons, or 96.16 per cent of the total Covid-19 cases in the state.

According to the statistics in the statement, only five active cases are still being treated at hospitals and none of them are in Intensive Care Unit (ICU) and in need of intubation.

Two of them are being treated at the Sarawak General Hospital in Kuching, two at Sibu Hospital and one at Bintulu Hospital.

SDMC also recorded 20 new persons-under-investigation (PUI) cases with seven of them still awaiting their awaiting their lab test results, while the rest tested negative for Covid-19.

At the same time, the committee recorded 48 new persons-under-surveillance (PUS) cases today, bringing the total cumulative tally to 560 PUS cases currently being quarantined in 11 hotels across the state.

In Kuching, there are 283 PUS cases, Miri (137), Bintulu (35), Limbang (26) and Sibu (79).

All 40 districts in the state remain classified as Covid-19 green zones as there have been no locally transmitted cases in the last 14 days.

SDMC also reported that 1,308 vehicles were checked today at six road blocks erected in five districts for Ops Benteng, which is currently being carried out to prevent foreigners from sneaking into Malaysia.