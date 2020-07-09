Lee: AirAsia to increase frequency for Kuching-Sibu-Kuching route to 21 flights weekly from Aug 1

KUCHING: AirAsia Berhad has agreed to increase the flight frequency for the Kuching-Sibu-Kuching route from the existing seven flights weekly to 21 flights weekly.

Sarawak Transport Minister Datuk Lee Kim Shin said today the new flight frequency, which also translates to three flights daily as opposed to one flight daily, will take effect on Aug 1 this year.

Lee also said that AirAsia, in addition to the new flight frequency, had also agreed to increase Kuching-Sibu-Kuching to two flights daily for July 17, July 19, July 24, July 26, July 29, 30 and July 31.

“With the increase in flight frequency and since we are still under Recovery Movement Control Order (RMCO), I would like to urge all passengers to continue to strictly comply with the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) that had been approved by the National Security Council (MKN) and the Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) to curb the spread of Covid-19 in the state.

“I believe the increase in flight frequency will not only respond to the public request but more importantly is to help to accelerate the recovery of the state economy especially the domestic tourism industry,” he said.

Currently, the Kuching-Sibu-Kuching flight route is served only by AirAsia.

According to Lee, the decision by AirAsia to increase the flight frequency came after Ministry of Transport Sarawak (MOTS) wrote to AirAsia on July 2 regarding public feedback that the limited flights had caused inconveniences to them and they requested for more flights for this route.

“On behalf of the Sarawak government, I would like to thank AirAsia Berhad and Malaysian Aviation Commission (Mavcom) for their prompt response to our request,” added Lee.