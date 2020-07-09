Limbang, Lawas to prosper when projects completed

KUCHING: The northern region of Sarawak is poised to prosper once infrastructure projects under the Northern Region Development Agency (NRDA) in Limbang and Lawas are completed in the next few years.

Regional Corridor Development Authority (Recoda) in a post on Facebook said the 165 projects included roads, water and electricity supplies, riverine structure and drainage, buildings, recreational facilities and an airport.

“These projects, with a total cost of RM1.5 billion, will tremendously change the landscape, bring in investments as well as job opportunities in the region.

“Some of these road projects have already started in Ba Kelalan and Bukit Sari end of last year and early this year. Works are currently focusing on site clearing and earthworks,” it said.

Among the projects are the upgrading of the existing road from Merapok to Kampung Patarikan; internal roads and drainage system for Kampung Munchu; new road from Banting to Kampung Belimbing and new Tanjung Lagoon Datu Tai Road; and the construction of a new scheme for Kampung Belipat, Serdang and Belangsat in Lawas District.

As for buildings, Recoda said among the projects are the upgrading of the existing Limbang District Council depot and upgrading of the existing Immigration, Customs, Quarantine and Security (ICQS) Complex in Pandaruan.

All these projects are expected to be completed by the middle of next year, it added.

“The NRDA area covers a land size of 7,790km² with an estimated population of 100,000.

“All these projects will help develop the northern region which has great potential in power generation, oil and gas, transportation and logistics, commercial agriculture, livestock farming and aquaculture tourism,” said Recoda in the post.

NRDA is one of the development agencies established by the Sarawak government under Recoda to expand the Sarawak Corridor of Renewable Energy (SCORE) area into the interior and rural parts of the state.