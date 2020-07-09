Malaysia records 3 new positive Covid-19 cases

KUCHING: Malaysia recorded three new positive Covid-19 cases yesterday, all of which were imported cases, said Ministry of Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah.

He said this brings the country’s number of infected cases to 8,677.

“There are currently 70 active cases in the country and they have been isolated and are being treated at hospitals.

“Two positive cases are also being treated in the intensive care unit and one patient requires respiratory assistance,” he said at the Ministry of Health’s Covid-19 press conference in Putrajaya.

He also said no new Covid-19 deaths were reported yesterday, leaving the country’s death toll from the infectious disease to remain unchanged at 121.

On the number of recoveries, he said five patients had recovered and were discharged from hospitals yesterday.

“This brings the total number of recoveries to 8,486 which accounts for 97.8 per cent of the total number of cases,” he said.

Meanwhile, Dr Noor Hisham also announced that the Sri Petaling tabligh gathering cluster has officially ended.

“Four months have passed since this cluster was detected and today (yesterday) it is the end of the 28th day since the last case from this cluster was reported.

“Today is a meaningful day for the country. The achievement is the successful collaboration between the Ministry of Health and other agencies who were involved in the integrated action in all the approaches to control and contain the transmission of Covid-19 in this cluster,” he said.

The gathering, which caused the largest Covid-19 cluster in Malaysia, was responsible for 3,375 Covid-19 cases, accounting for around 39 per cent of the total number of positive cases in the country. It also resulted in 34 deaths. Some 14,500 Malaysians and 1,500 foreigners attended the gathering which was held in February.