Malaysians can be world’s most harmonious, united society – Muhyiddin

PUTRAJAYA: Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin is confident that Malaysians will be the most harmonious and united society in the world if the principle of Rukun Negara concerning courtesy and morality were being dutifully observed in everyday interactions, physically or virtually on social media.

“If we can continue being polite, considerate, and courteous in our everyday interactions, I’m confident that we will be the most harmonious and united society in the world,” he said when launching the 50th anniversary celebration of Rukun Negara at the Perdana Putra Building here today.

The Prime Minister said it was not difficult for Malaysians to observe courtesy and morality as they already made up a society of highly-civilised, well-mannered and courteous people.

In fact, he said it was most unlikely for Malaysians to purposely be rude or behave in an indecent manner to the extent of insulting others.

“It is un-Malaysian to be rude. It is un-Malaysian to be inconsiderate,” he said.

The Rukun Negara was proclaimed on Aug 31, 1970, by the then Yang di-Pertuan Agong Almarhum Tuanku Ismail Nasiruddin Shah Ibni Almarhum Sultan Zainal Abidin following the May 13 incident in 1969, with the aim to foster unity among the people of different races, religions, cultures, and beliefs.

Apart from Courtesy and Morality, the other four principles of Rukun Negara are Belief in God, Loyalty to the King and Country, Supremacy of Constitution, and the Rule of Law.

The Prime Minister explained that these five principles have a profound meaning for Malaysians in shaping their identity and uniting every Malaysian citizen regardless of race, religion or skin colour.

While calling for all Malaysians to uphold their commitment to continue to retain and improve their commitment to upholding the five principles of the national philosophy, Muhyiddin said it was not really a difficult task.

“It is important for us to have the awareness to always strengthen unity and maintain the harmony of the people through the practice of the principles and noble values embodied in the Rukun Negara,” he said.

Muhyiddin said the principles of the Rukun Negara must always be put into practice in society and passed on from generation to generation.

“We believe in God; we are loyal to the King and country; we uphold the constitution; we respect the rule of law, and we are always of good behaviour and uphold moral values in our daily life.

“It does not matter whether you are a Malay, Chinese, Indian, Sikh, Kadazan, Dusun, Iban, Murut, Melanau, Orang Asal or any ethnic or sub-ethnic community; if you are a Malaysian, these are the characteristics you must possess,” he said.

In fact, he said, Malaysians were introduced to the five principles of the Rukun Negara when they were still in school, with the principles portrayed on exercise book covers, on signboards and school walls.

Muhyiddin said the unity that persists among the people today is indeed an achievement that every Malaysian should be proud of and should also serve as a guide to facing the future and the world without borders that often tests racial harmony.

He said that in the past, the authorities had been deluged with reports on comments, remarks or statements posted on social media such as WhatsApp, Facebook and Twitter, that insulted other members of the society.

“Despite having made sure that those involved be investigated and acted upon, such actions will somehow leave deep scars on the unity and harmony of our society.

“I believe that this situation can be prevented if we all put the principles of Rukun Negara into practice,” he said.

Muhyiddin also said he was deeply moved by the people’s spirit of unity in facing the threats of Covid-19 which had helped the government to handle the pandemic effectively to the extent of being recognised as one of the world’ most successful countries in that area.

At the event, the Prime Minister also launched the official logo and special stamps of the Rukun Negara Golden Jubilee celebration before proceeding to visit the Rukun Negara exhibition gallery featuring materials and historical pictures relating to the drafting the national philosophy.

The entire celebration is jointly organised by the Ministry of Communications and Multimedia, and the Ministry of National Unity.

Also present at the launch were Communications and Multimedia Minister Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah, National Unity Minister Datuk Halimah Mohamed Sadique and Director-General of Public Service Datuk Mohd Khairul Adib Bin Abd Rahman.

Senior Minister of International Trade and Industry Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali, Senior Minister of Defence Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob and Senior Minister of Education Dr Mohd Radzi Md Jidin were also in attendance. – Bernama