Motorcyclist killed in collision with lorry

SARATOK: A motorcyclist, 26, was killed after the machine he was riding was involved in accident with a 10-tonne lorry at km1 Roban-Saratok road yesterday afternoon.

Saratok District police chief, DSP Mordani Tanin, when contacted for confirmation said the fatal accident happened around 2pm, and identified the motorcyclist as Nur Alif Aidil Roslan.

Based on their investigation, the accident happened when the motorcyclist heading to Roban entered the right lane while negotiating a sharp bend and collided with the lorry coming from the opposite direction.

Paramedics confirmed the victim had succumbed to serious injuries to his legs, body and head at the accident scene, Mordani said, adding the lorry driver was not hurt in the incident.

The motorcyclist’s remains have been sent to Saratok Hospital for further action and the case is being investigated under Section 41(1) of Road Transport Act 1987.