Online court proceedings only involve civil cases

KOTA KINABALU: Online court proceedings will only involve civil cases, said Sabah and Sarawak Chief Judge Datuk Abang Iskandar Abang Hashim.

He explained that the new method in the Malaysian legal system was still unable to implement online proceedings in criminal cases since the provision of the law would not allow it.

Currently the court hearings via online had been smooth and in order, Iskandar told the media after a courtesy call on the Head of State, Tun Dr Juhar Mahiruddin at the State Palace on Wednesday.

Also present were the Special officer to the Chief Justice, Mohd Aizuddin Zolkeply and the Registrar of the High Court in Sabah and Sarawak, Amelati Parnell.

According to Iskandar, the main topics of discussion during his first visit since his appointment in February were about the development of judicial administration in Sabah and Sarawak, including the relocation of the Judiciary Department Headquarters from Kuching to Kota Kinabalu, alternately between the two states for the next 10 years, which started in November 2019.

Last April, the country’s legal system made history when the Court of Appeal hearing went live through the official portal of the judiciary at www.kehakiman.gov.my following the implementation of the Movement Control Order.