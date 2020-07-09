Operation to be held to remove free-roaming dogs from rabies-infected areas in Sibu – Sempurai

SIBU: An integrated operation to remove free-roaming dogs from the streets will be mounted in 10 rabies-infected areas here, beginning next week to curb the spread of the disease, said Sibu Rural District Council (SRDC) chairman Sempurai Petrus Ngelai.

“The (joint) operation will be carried out at all the 10 rabies positive areas declared by State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC), (which will involve) SRDC, Sibu Municipal Council (SMC), Kanowit District Council (KDC), Meradong-Julau District Council, police, army and Veterinary Services Department.

“This joint operation to catch stray dogs will be conducted (for) nine days and thereafter, will be continued by the local councils’ dog (catching) unit,” he said, adding that police will be the lead agency for the integrated operation.

In this respect, Sempurai urged members of the public to send their dogs for vaccination and keep their pets within their house compounds as well as in cages.

Members of the public must be more vigilant and alert on any dog with rabies symptoms, and to immediately call the authorities to remove it from the street, he advised.

“Dog owners must be responsible for their pets including keeping their canines within their house compounds,” he reiterated.

Sempurai warned that the council would take stern action against pet owners who let their pets roaming around the streets, including issuing them with compounds.

“I also asked our councillors to monitor the situation on the ground and to advise the public together with pet owners to keep their pets within their house compound or in the cages,” he said.

Meanwhile, SMC chairman Clarence Ting had said in a Facebook post that council was sending out pamphlets on the dangers of rabies.

“Take this matter seriously, so far it has already claimed two lives in SMC’s area,” he highlighted.

A 62-year-old man had become the latest victim to succumb to rabies in Sarawak.

Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah confirmed in a recent press statement that the victim from Sibu died at 7pm on June 23 while receiving intensive care from medical specialists.

He said the victim was bitten by a dog who belonged to his relative on his right calf when visiting his relative’s house in Jalan Sentosa Barat here on May 12.

“The patient died on June 23. He was confirmed to be have been infected with rabies through a laboratory test carried out by the Institute for Medical Research (IMR) on June 25,” said Dr Noor Hisham.

The first case of rabies involving human in Sibu this year was on March 8, where a five-year-old girl at Jalan Sentosa here was attacked and bitten by a stray dog on her face, mouth and eyelids.

Dr Noor Hisham had said in a recent statement that the bite wounds were not washed with clean water and soap immediately after the incident. The Health Ministry confirmed that the girl’s death on March 26 was due to rabies.