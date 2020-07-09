OPR cut: Room for more?

KUCHING: Analysts believe the door is open for Bank Negara Malaysia (BNM) to consider another rate cut this year, despite cutting the Overnight Policy Rate (OPR) by 25 basis points (bps) to 1.75 per cent, marking a record low since the floor was set in 2004.

This cut was widely anticipated by the market, bringing the cumulative rate cuts to 125bps since January this year.

The additional easing in monetary policy will provide additional support the economy, which is expected to recover gradually coming out from the movement control order (MCO).

In the monetary policy statement, BNM shared that the impact of Covid-19 outbreak had been severe on the global economy, with global growth for 2020 predicted to be in negative.

On the domestic economy, economic activities had contracted sharply in the second quarter (2Q) due to the imposition of MCO.

The economic team at AmBank Research saw tht the decision to reduce the OPR by 25bps to 1.75 per cent fell within market consensus.

“As our probability assessment showed a 70 per cent chance for a 50bps cut in July, this means there is still room for another 25bps cut in the next MPC meeting on 10 September,” it said in its review yesterday.

“In our view, 2Q will report the worst performance in view of the MCO in Malaysia and lockdowns in other countries in a move to contain the spread of the pandemic virus.”

AmBank Research reiterated the challenging outlook for the second half of the year in spite of the easing of lockdowns.

“With political noises and trade war still very much in the cards, uncertainties remain,” it added.

“The risk of a second wave of virus infections cannot be ruled out. Also, it remains unclear if Covid-19 will be contained or will there be another round of lockdown.

“The focus will also be on 1 October when the 6-month moratorium on loan repayment ends. Will there be an extension or will it be a targeted measure?

“With such levels of uncertainties, the door for further monetary easing remains open. There is still ample room for BNM to reduce the policy rate even after slashing the OPR by 125bps to 1.75 per cent now.

“With the monetary policy continuing to play an important role, and supported by the fiscal and financial measures, the base case for 2020 GDP is that it should contract around two per cent with the downside at five per cent.”

While the disinflationary factor continues to provide the space for monetary easing, the team at Kenanga Investment Bank Bhd (Kenanga Research) said a rate cut also served as a relief to debtors especially SMEs and poor households once moratorium of debt repayments ends in September.

“More importantly, BNM clearly states its intention that “the reduction in the OPR provides additional policy stimulus to accelerate the pace of economic recovery.”

“Hence, given the dovish tone derived from its monetary policy statement we expect BNM may embark on another 25 bps cut, bringing the OPR to a fresh record low of 1.50 per cent at the next policy meeting in September,” it opined.

However, Public Investment Bank Bhd (PublicInvest Research) forewarned that further rate cuts may not produce results as desired.

“Our economy is almost fully opened now that Covid-19 cases have been brought down extensively. The strict Standard Operating Procedures accompanying the reopening of the economy may see Malaysia emerging victorious in its fight against the coronavirus,” it said in its own notes.

“On that score, the authorities may use other policy levers to reinvigorate the economy especially when the OPR has been cut to historic lows.

“Further policy rate cut may not produce the desired results as the economy is being dampened by weak demand due to weak job market which requires different policy prescriptions to address,” it forewarned.

“In any case, a too-low interest rate environment for too long may be counter-productive as it could encourage excessive risk taking in speculative investment, a seed for inflation to spiral.

“The OPR is expected to remain status quo until the end of the year given this, barring unforeseen circumstances.”

The research firms at MIDF Amanah Investment Bank Bhd and RHB Investment Bank Bhd also do not expect any more rate cuts in 2020.