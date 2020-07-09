Outlook still challenging for NFOs despite reopening

KUCHING: After three months of business closure, number forecast operators (NFOs) resumed with analysts cautioning a tough business environment while citing the second half to be better for the sector.

In the three months period, Berjaya Sports Toto Bhd (BST) had to cancel a total of 40 draws while Magnum Bhd also had 39 draws cancelled.

This led research firms such as Kenanga Investment Bank Bhd (Kenanga Research) to cut the NFOs’ earnings twice with total FY20 earnings cut of 33 per cent or RM85.4 million for BST and 28 per cent or RM73 million for Magnum.

“Meanwhile, we may see higher special draws from eight draws per year currently given the purpose of special draws for emergency events and Covid-19 is a valid reason to have extra special draws to raise tax revenues for the government,” it said yesterday.

“However, special draws have minimal earnings enhancement to the NFO operators as it comes with additional 10 per cent tax. On the other hand, as government is looking for way of increasing tax revenue and NFO had their last gaming tax hike 10 years ago on 1 Jul 2010, market is speculating a potential gaming tax hike.

“But, in our opinion, any change in higher taxes may results in reduced prize payout and may likely lead to illegal players taking more market shares from the legal operators. At the end, the government will lose out with lower tax revenue receipts.”

With only six draws available for both BST and Magnum, Kenanga Research believed their upcoming 4QFY20 and 2QFY20 earnings are expected to be badly hit to as low as below RM5 million.

“Overall, we expect earnings to slowly pick up in 2H before a return to “business as usual” level in 2021,” it predicted.

“Meanwhile, we believe the earnings recovery for NFOs will be faster given that social distancing likely to have less impact on the former but a greater impact on the latter given the operating space factor as well as the cross border travelling restriction.”

On a more positive spipn, Maybank Investment Bank Bhd (Maybank IB Research) gathered that the rapid recovery for NFOs will likely be due to the fact that NFO sales per pax tend to be small and therefore, not so sensitive to fluctuations in disposable incomes.

“Also, gamblers are less averse to visiting NFO outlets as they are not enclosed areas. We gather that the rapid recovery could also be reflected in Classic 4D sales which account for about 80 per cent of industry sales,” it said in a separate report.

“We maintain our 2020 industry gross NFO sales/draw growth of minus five per cent year on year for now, pending a meeting with the respective managements.

“We leave our estimates unchanged for now as we do not discount the possibility that more special draws may be awarded for the government to ‘claw back’ tax revenues.

“We estimate that the NFO sector contributes about RM2 billion in taxes per annum. Special draws will help ‘claw back’ RM0.5 billion in taxes foregone when NFO outlets were closed.”