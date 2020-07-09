PM wants to make Rukun Negara education a core government agenda

PUTRAJAYA: Rukun Negara education should be made a core agenda of the government to ensure that Rukun Negara can become a daily practice of society which is passed down from one generation to the next, said Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin.

In making the call, the prime minister said this required concerted efforts by all parties to enhance the inculcation of the principles and values enshrined in Rukun Negara, especially to strengthen unity among the people in the country.

“The National Unity Ministry and Communications and Multimedia Ministry can lead the implementation of this agenda through various programmes, initiatives and activities under their ministries, which are conducted in collaboration with non-governmental organisations, the private sector and civil society.

“I believe that by pooling the determined efforts of all quarters, we can succeed in deepening appreciation of the principles and values of Rukun Negara to strengthen the unity of people in this country,” he said when launching the 50th anniversary celebration of Rukun Negara at Bangunan Perdana Putra here today.

Rukun Negara was declared on Aug 31, 1970 by the then Yang di-Pertuan Agong Almarhum Tuanku Ismail Nasirudin Shah Ibni Almarhum Sultan Zainal Abidin to promote unity among the people following the May 13, 1969 incident.

The five principles of Rukun Negara or the national philosophy are Belief in God; Loyalty to King and Country; Supremacy of the Constitution; Rule of Law; and Courtesy and Morality.

Muhyiddin said patriotic Malaysians should always uphold the principles of Rukun Negara, which they have been closely associated with and have committed to heart since their school days.

He said the five principles of Rukun Negara were spelt out on exercise books, notice boards, school walls and places where they could be easily read and memorised.

“Actually, it is not difficult to appreciate and practise the principles of Rukun Negara if we are aware of the need to constantly enhance unity and preserve harmony through these principles,” he added.

The Rukun Negara golden jubilee celebration, jointly organised by the Communications and Multimedia Ministry, and National Unity Ministry, was telecast live on Bernama TV (Astro 502, myFreview 121 and unifi TV 631), RTM, Astro Awani and social media platforms. – Bernama