Report: Azhar Harun resigns as EC chairman

KUCHING: The Election Commission (EC) has confirmed that Datuk Azhar Azizan @ Harun has tendered his resignation as its chairman on June 29, a news report said.

The commission said in a statement that the resignation has been forwarded to the Yang di-Pertuan Agong via a letter to the Istana Negara on June 30, the Malay Mail reported.

“In accordance with Article 114(7) of the Federal Constitution, Azmi Sharom, as the deputy chairman of EC will execute the chairman’s duty until the new chairman is appointed,” said EC in a statement today.

The Malay Mail pointed out that on Monday, it was reported that Azhar and former minister Datuk Seri Azalina Othman Said had been nominated in a motion to replace current Dewan Rakyat Speaker Tan Sri Mohamad Ariff Md Yusoff and his deputy Nga Kor Ming.

The Order Paper listing debates and motions ahead of the Dewan Rakyat sitting on July 13 has included the motion by Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin to remove Ariff and his deputy Nga.

A lawyer in profession, Azhar or better known as Art Harun was appointed the new chairman of EC in September 2018, a few months after Pakatan Harapan took over the government.