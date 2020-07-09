RM500 mln water supply project in the works for Samarahan residents, says CM

KUCHING: A water supply project costing RM500 million is currently underway in Samarahan areas to allow nearby residents to enjoy 24-hour uninterrupted water supply, said Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg.

Abang Johari remarked that the state government had been paying attention to complaints made regarding water supply issues in the area and a special allocation was thus given to address the problem.

“I believe the project will be able to solve all these issues and enable the people living here to enjoy uninterrupted water supply and also stimulate local economy,” he said.

Aside from providing good water supply, Abang Johari said the state government was also embarking on a road improvement project to link Samarahan to the coastal road networks, with the laying of water pipes being aligned with the roads.

The chief minister pointed out that a RM500-million embankment project will be carried out from Sadong Jaya to Sebuyau to prevent saltwater from entering fertile agriculture land.

“With all this basic infrastructure in place, I believe the agriculture industry in these areas will have huge potential and also becoming a bed of food baskets to the state,” said Abang Johari during a press conference at Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) N.27 Sebuyau service centre here today after visiting the site of the water supply project.

He said cash crops such as coconuts, bananas and pineapples were suitable to be planted in the areas and a collection centre will be set up as well to prepare and transport all the produce to Kuching for the export market.

Fishery resources are also being considered by the state government as an industry to be developed in the area, he added.

The chief minister said most of the projects were expected to be completed by the end of 2021.

Among those in attendance were Utilities Minister Dato Sri Dr Stephen Rundi Utom, Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture Datuk Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah, Assistant Minister of Utilities (Water Supply) Datuk Dr Abdul Rahman Junaidi and Assist Minister of Infrastructure and Ports Development Datuk Julaihi Narawi.