RMCO: 21 individuals compounded in Sibu Jaya for defying SOP

SIBU: Police have compounded 21 individuals in Sibu Jaya for defying the Recovery Movement Control Order (RMCO) standard operating procedure (SOP) yesterday.

Sibu deputy police chief Supt Collin Babat said the compounds were issue after the individuals were found not maintaining social distancing while eating and drinking at two stalls at about 8.45pm when police conducted a check at a barbeque house (rumah asap) there.

“Two stall operators and 19 of their customers including 13 women were taken to Sibu Jaya police station.

“All of them were compounded RM1,000 each under Regulations 3 of the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases (Measures Within the Infected Local Areas) (No.7) 2020,” he said in a statement today.

He also said that they have issued six summonses when they conducted a snap check at Sibu Jaya commercial area for various traffic offences, including not wearing a helmet.