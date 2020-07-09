Saberkas branch to boost members’ economy via agriculture

LIMBANG: Sarawak National Youth Organisation (Saberkas) Bukit Kota branch will strengthen its members’ economy post Covid-19 through the development of the agricultural sector.

Its chairman Datuk Dr Abdul Rahman Ismail, who is Assistant Minister of Agriculture, Native Land and Regional Development, said skilled members will be given the opportunity to participate in the development of the agricultural sector.

“Economic programmes for small and medium enterprises (SMEs) as well as agricultural programmes post Covid-19 will be the government’s focus to help our members,” he said at the recent annual general meeting (AGM) of Saberkas Bukit Kota branch.

Dr Abdul Rahman, who is also Bukit Kota assemblyman, added the focus on modern agriculture is in line with the government’s vision to make Sarawak net food exporter by 2030.

Besides economy, social programmes will also continue to be given emphasis and their target if given the opportunity and approval is to organise activities to usher in the new year 2021.

At the AGM, Dr Abdul Rahman retained his post as chairman of Saberkas Bukit Kota branch uncontested while Sufian Mohat also remained as deputy chairman uncontested. Other exco members for 2020-2023 session comprise six new and seven old faces.

Also present at the meeting was Saberkas Bukit Kota branch assistant secretary II, Affzuandi Musiv.