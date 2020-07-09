KUCHING: The shift in political scene may lead to change in spectrum award mechanism, which currently has a lower priority as the regulator is focusing on basic connectivity during the Movement Control Order (MCO).

On January 1, Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) revealed that it identified the 700 MHz, 3.5 GHz and 26/28 GHz (mmW) as the pioneer spectrum bands for the roll-out of 5G in Malaysia, in light of the rapid development of the global 5G ecosystem and deployment.

According to the research arm of Hong Leong Investment Bank Bhd (HLIB Research), 700MHz is the most sought after thanks to its superior propagation feature yielding operational efficiency.

“We opine that they present a good mix of coverage, hybrid and capacity bands,” HLIB Research said in the latest telecommunications sector outlook.

“However, the shift in political scene may lead to change in spectrum award mechanism, which currently has a lower priority as regulator is focusing on basic connectivity during MCO.”

“To recap, MCMC was planning to make available 2×30MHz of 700MHz (FDD), 100MHz of 3.5GHz (TDD), 1600MHz each for 26GHz and 28GHz (TDD), respectively for tender (beauty contest) in the first quarter of 2020 (1Q20).

“If the allocation is suspended without further clarity in timeline and process, cellcos may eventually re-farm existing spectra for 5G (compatible NR frequency bands: n1 (2100MHz), n3 (1800MHz), n7 (2600MHz) and n8 (900MHz)).”

On fibre, HLIB Research highlighted that its role as backhaul to transfer data at the speed of light has become ever more critical and a mandatory pre-requisite in 5G deployment.

The research arm also highlighted that demand will spike not only in terms of capacity, but also coverage in order to compensate for 5G spectra (especially mmW) shortcoming in propagation.

“Surge in wholesale bandwidth demand will boost margins even under Mandatory Standard on Access Pricing (MSAP) regime.

“Also, new fibre rollouts are commercially negotiated (price not regulated) and fixed telcos will command more lucrative returns.”

As for the Sales and Service Tax 2.0 (SST2.0), HLIB Research noted that if implemented, cellcos may be asked by the government to absorb domestic prepaid subs’ six per cent levy which is currently waived.

“On the flip side, this may reduce the intensity of the rivalry in the market as telcos grapple to contain this new cost item.”

On that note, the research arm observed that it is business as usual for the Big-3 telcos as they remain disciplined and cost-focused.

“Prepaid-to-postpaid migration continues to be motivated by voice-to-date substitution.”

It further noted that wireless will gradually erode wired’s market share with Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) solution leveraging on matured 4G and 5G in the future.