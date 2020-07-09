Tanker truck driver killed after vehicle falls into ravine at Tatau-Bintulu road

BINTULU: A tanker truck driver was killed when his vehicle fell into a ravine in an accident at Tatau-Bintulu road this morning.

According to the Sarawak Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) operations centre, the 44-year-old driver identified as Joshua Suen Kasin was trapped in the wreckage.

Eight Bomba personnel from Tatau fire station were dispatched to the scene after receiving a distress call at about 9.58am.

The tanker truck driver is believed to have somehow lost control of his vehicle which then landed in a 20-metre deep ravine.

Bomba personnel managed to extricate the body of the victim from the wrecked vehicle.

However, he was later pronounced dead at the scene by medical personnel.