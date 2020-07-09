Thursday, July 9
Borneo Post Online
You are at:»»Tanker truck driver killed after vehicle falls into ravine at Tatau-Bintulu road

Tanker truck driver killed after vehicle falls into ravine at Tatau-Bintulu road

0
By Yunus Yussop on News, Sarawak

Bomba personnel managed to extricate the trapped victim from the wreckage.- Photo by Bomba

BINTULU: A tanker truck driver was killed when his vehicle fell into a ravine in an accident at Tatau-Bintulu road this morning.

According to the Sarawak Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) operations centre, the 44-year-old driver identified as Joshua Suen Kasin was trapped in the wreckage.

Eight Bomba personnel from Tatau fire station were dispatched to the scene after receiving a distress call at about 9.58am.

The tanker truck driver is believed to have somehow lost control of his vehicle which then landed in a 20-metre deep ravine.

Bomba personnel managed to extricate the body of the victim from the wrecked vehicle.

However, he was later pronounced dead at the scene by medical personnel.

Recommended Posts