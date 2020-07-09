Tudan Polyclinic receives canopies, chairs

MIRI: Tudan Polyclinic here has received two canopies and 100 plastic chairs worth RM9,000.

The canopies and chairs placed at the entrance of the polyclinic are for the comfort of patients who have to line up, before entering the premises to comply with the standard operating procedures (SOP).

“An average of 700 patients come daily and with the SOP imposed, the 400 seats inside had been reduced to 150,” Lee told reporters after the handing over.

He explained the polyclinic previously rented canopies from the Public Works Department and had requested for permanent items from his office when the rental period expired.

He called on the Ministry of Health Malaysia (MoH) to provide funds for a permanent roof extension for the comfort of patients.

“We also hope that the ministry will look into the needs of having another polyclinic in Permyjaya in Senadin constituency to meet the increasing population as currently the Tudan Polyclinic is already congested.

“Over 200,000 or half of the Miri city population are in Senadin constituency. Thus there is a great need for another polyclinic to be built,” said Lee, who is Senadin assemblyman.

On social distancing, he said the polyclinic had prioritised this apart from providing efficient service to patients, adding that during peak periods such as school holidays, the number of daily patients could go up to 1,000.

Lee said as such there is a need to increase the doctor to patient ratio from 1:58 to 1:30 as recommended by MoH.

At present Tudan Polyclinic has 130 medical staff, including 17 doctors.