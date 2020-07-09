Uggah: Scooping of food at buffet not allowed

KUCHING: Fast food operators cannot allow customers to scoop their own food from their stalls in line with the ban on buffets amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah said while fast food businesses could operate, operators must play their part to reduce the risk of spreading the virus.

“That (scoop own food) is still not allowed. You cannot do it,” he told a press conference yesterday.

Uggah also advised the public to lodge reports to the State Disaster management Committee (SDMC) of any premises found to flout the SOP.

“Our enforcement teams will continue to check various premises allowed to open during the Recovery Movement Control Order (RMCO) to ensure they comply with the SOP,” he added.

Uggah said the enforcement teams yesterday had checked 2,141 premises state-wide including supermarkets, restaurants, factories, offices, places of worship and construction sites.

He said that ‘Ops Benteng’ is also ongoing with six roadblocks being set up in Lundu, Bau, Serian, Sri Aman and Lubok Antu. He said 899 vehicles were checked during the operation yesterday.