AirAsia takes action to improve financials

KUCHING: AirAsia Group Bhd (AirAsia) has undertaken several measures to improve its financials, following news of the group triggering the prescribed criteria of the Practice Note 17 (PN17) of the main market listing requirements of Bursa Malaysia.

This comes after its external auditor on Wednesday issued an unqualified opinion on its ability to continue and its related material uncertainty.

AirAsia said it will not be classified as such under the PN17 relief measures, citing a Bursa Malaysia letter dated April 16 which granted affected listed issuers relief from complying with the obligations due to PN17 relief measures from April 17 to June 30, 2021.

Chief execuive officer Tan Sri Tony Fernandes in a statement yesterday said, “We understand the importance of shoring up our liquidity to ensure sufficient cash flow.

“We have been presented with proposals in various forms of capital raising, be it debt or equity, and are in ongoing discussions with numerous parties, including investment banks, lenders, as well as interested investors in seeking a favourable outcome for the group.

“We have received indications from certain financial institutions to support our request for funding, amounting to more than RM1 billion. Of this debt funding, a certain portion would be eligible for the government guarantee loan under the Danajamin Prihatin Guarantee Scheme in Malaysia.

“Other than Malaysia, our Philippine and Indonesia entities are currently in various stages of bank loan applications. In the Philippines, we have applied for the government guaranteed loan under the Philippine Economic Stimulus Act (PESA), with an expected positive outcome.”

During the hibernation period, Fernandes said the low cost carrier has taken significant measures internally as a group while also reaching out externally for assistance to ensure its working capital remains intact.

“Internally, we have embarked on headcount rationalisation for leaner operations, given the current demand for air travel and expectations on recovery,” he added. “Internal cost-cutting efforts include a group-wide temporary salary reduction of between 15 to 75 per cent.

“We have received deferrals from our supportive lessors and are now working on further extensions. We have also restructured 70 per cent of our fuel hedging contracts and are continuously negotiating with our supportive counterparties for the remaining exposure.

“All in all, we expect at least 50 per cent reduction in our cash expenses in 2020.”

“In conclusion, the impact of Covid-19 pandemic on the Company is never taken lightly, as does the trust and support put into us. The management has been working tirelessly to ensure the sustainability of our business operations.

“With the confidence of our stakeholders and business partners, we are determined to move forward in this new normal. We are positive that the proactive mitigating actions we have implemented as well as our consistency in transforming the Company would aid us in recovering and overcoming this operating environment.”

As domestic travel is now allowed in Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, India and the Philippines, AirAsia has been resuming its flights on a staggered yet steady basis since late May.

“In support of governments’ efforts to revive domestic tourism and ultimately stimulate economic recovery, AirAsia has aggressively launched large-scale promotions and sales campaigns,” Fernandes continued.

“Positive trends in our flight bookings and load factors are additional signals of a better second half of the year. In June, our group-wide load factor was 60 per cent with AirAsia Malaysia’s load factor reaching 65 per cent.

“For July, we expect to achieve a higher load factor of 70 per cent despite tripling our capacity month-on-month to cater to the increased demand.”