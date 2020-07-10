Al Jazeera: Four individuals called-up by Bukit Aman

KUALA LUMPUR: Four employees of international news agency Al Jazeera were called up to Bukit Aman today to give their statements over a documentary that the Malaysian government has slammed for portraying what it claimed to be an inaccurate picture of the treatment of illegal immigrants during the fight against Covid-19.

Bukit Aman Criminal Investigation Department deputy director (Investigation/Legal) DCP Mior Faridalathrash Wahid, when contacted by Bernama, said they included a journalist.

They arrived at Bukit Aman, accompanied by seven lawyers, at about 8.50 am, but avoided media members who were waiting at the location.

The police are investigating the case under Section 4(1) of the Sedition Act 1948, Section 500 of he Penal Code and Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998.

Last week, Bukit Aman Criminal Investigation Department director Datuk Huzir Mohamed said five police reports had been lodged with regard to a documentary produced by Al Jazeera on how the country treats illegal immigrants during the fight against Covid-19.

This is over a a 25-minute 50-second documentary with the title ‘Locked Up in Malaysia’s Lockdown’ which it claimed to be poor treatment of illegal immigrants in Malaysia during the measures enforced to combat Covid-19. – AFP