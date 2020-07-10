Businesses in Miri and Limbang to take hit from Brunei’s border charge, says group

LIMBANG: Brunei’s move to charge BND3 (RM9.22) on people who pass through its land control posts from August 1, 2020 will have economic repercussions on Miri and Limbang Divisions, a business group said.

Miri Chinese Chamber of Commerce & Industry chairman Lee Khoi Yun said the new ruling would discourage people from travelling within the two divisions and Brunei itself and in turn, there would be less business for the people.

“With less people especially Bruneians coming in and out of Miri City, the business community here will have less income.

“Already business had suffered since the enforcement of the Movement Control Order, effective March 18 nationwide, with many of our members including I myself suffering reduced business volume by more than 50 per cent.

“Thus the new ruling by Brunei will worsen the situation,” said Lee when contacted today (July 10).

He hoped that the governments of Malaysia and Brunei would look into the impact on the people and find solutions that could revive the economy.

Lee, however, said he appreciated Brunei’s efforts to combat Covid-19 and he hoped the general population would play their part to help wipe out the pandemic and revive the economy.

Brunei’s Finance and Economy Ministry in a statement on Thursday (July 9) said the main objective of charging BND3 (RM9.22) for ‘Caj Perkhidmatan’ (CaP) under the Exit and Entry Charges Order, 2020, was to standardise the payments or charges with that imposed on the public leaving or entering Brunei via air and sea.

It added that with the enforcement of the Order, toll charges at Rasau Bridge in the Belait District would be eliminated.

Meanwhile, Limbang residents, who are geographically sandwiched by Brunei, claim they would be hard hit by the new policy of the sultanate.

Civil servant Shamsul Khairee said the new ruling would be an added burden for civil servants who have to commute daily for work either to Limbang or Lawas.

“My calculation, each civil servant will have to pay RM800 a month for commuting to Lawas or Limbang for work, if we have to pay BND3 whenever we pass through Brunei’s land control posts,” he said.

Residents in Limbang who go to Lawas have to go through two Brunei Immigration posts – Ujung Jalan Temburong Immigration Border Post and Labu Temburong Temporary Immigration Post.

As they would be charged each time they pass through the border posts, they would have to fork out around RM40 a day just for their daily work commute.

Shamsul urged the Malaysian government, especially the state government, to look into their plight and consider exempting civil servants who have to commute daily.

He said as of this afternoon, he gathered at least 60 names of civil servants commuting daily to work either to Lawas or Limbang.

At the same time, Shamsul urged the government to expedite the construction of alternative roads connecting Lawas and Limbang Districts to Miri which would bypass Brunei.

Meanwhile, community leader and businessman, Penghulu Chua Beng Soon, said the people of Limbang have no choice but to abide by the laws of Brunei.

“However, this new charge will definitely affect the lives of Sarawakians, especially in northern Sarawak.

“Everyone in Limbang and Miri Divisions will be affected directly or indirectly by the new ruling as business and economic activities especially will be further slowed down,” he said.

.

Thus the Sarawak government should initiate negotiation with Brunei and also find strategies to alleviate the people’s problems.