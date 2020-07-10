Finas looking to empower payment to local film producers under Compulsory Screening Scheme

KUCHING: The National Film Development Corporation Malaysia (Finas) is looking into empowering its Compulsory Screening Scheme in terms of payment to film producers.

Finas chief executive officer Ahmad Idham Ahmad Nadzri explained that the cinemas would have to go through distributors first before going to the producers.

He added that Finas had sped up the payment process between cinemas to distributors.

“Between distributors and producers, we are still discussing about it because it is already outside the terms that we have set to cinemas.

“As such, we are also in the process to empower the Compulsory Screening Scheme where we will look at the viewpoint from distributors to producers, which we will also monitor,” he said.

Ahmad Idham then called on producers to inform Finas should this issue occur as the corporation will have no knowledge on whether cinemas had made payments to them.

“If producers didn’t inform us, we didn’t know because we are looking at the report from cinemas stating that they have made payment. But whether they have paid or not we have no idea, unless they update us about it,” he added.

Ahmad Idham said this in response to queries by reporters on late payments from cinemas to film producers during a press conference held at Finas Sarawak branch here today.

Earlier today, Finas chairman Zakaria Abdul Hamid alongside vice-chairman Dato Norman Abdul Halim, Ahmad Idham and Finas member Dato Norhyati Mohd Ismail held a dialogue session with various creative industry players in Sarawak to gain their input on the state’s filming sector post-Covid-19.

According to a statement from Finas, the session also served as a way for the corporation to introduce various services and facilities provided by Finas Sarawak branch to be utilised by local production especially the creative industry players in the state.