Fuel prices: Petrol up 7 sen, diesel up 3 sen

Harga Runcit Produk Petroleum Bagi Tempoh 11 Julai 2020 Sehingga 17 Julai 2020. pic.twitter.com/WSm84wT5Gh — Ministry of Finance (@MOFmalaysia) July 10, 2020

KUCHING: The price of fuel will increase this week across the board, with RON97, RON95 and diesel all recording price hikes.

The price of RON97 will go up by 7 sen to RM2.02 per litre, while RON95 will also see a 7 sen increase to RM1.72 pre litre.

Diesel will be priced at RM1.87 per litre after rising 3 sen.

The fuel price changes will come into effect at midnight (July 10) tonight and last until the next fuel price revision on July 17.

Malaysia has also recently revoked the ceiling price of RON95 and diesel, which were previously set at RM2.08 per litre and RM2.18 per litre, respectively.