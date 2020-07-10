Girl, 4, succumbs to injuries from collision, baby brother critical

KUCHING: A four-year-old girl succumbed to serious head injuries sustained in a collision involving her family’s motorcycle and a car here on Wednesday.

Sarawak Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department chief Supt Alexson Naga Chabu said the motorcycle was heading towards Mile 3 along Jalan Tun Ahmad Zaidi Adruce when the incident happened around midnight.

He said the car was at the time making a turn at a traffic light intersection towards Jalan Hospital.

“The deceased has been identified as Tania Tia Phua, from Kampung Temong Mura, Tebedu who succumbed to her injuries while receiving treatment at the Sarawak General Hospital emergency and trauma department around 1.15am,” said Alexson in a statement yesterday.

It is believed the child was sitting in the basket at the front of the motorcycle while her mother, who was riding pillion, was holding her seven-month-old baby who is now in critical condition.

The father, a 31-year-old security guard, suffered light injuries while the mother suffered injuries to her left thigh.

All three are currently warded at the hospital.

The 34-year-old car driver did not sustain any injuries.

“According to the driver, the traffic lights were showing green when he made the turn towards Jalan Hospital,” said Alexson, adding the driver was detained and had his blood sample taken to determine if he was driving under the influence of alcohol.

“The driver was later released on police bail after his statement was taken,” he said.