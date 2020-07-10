Govt to increase annual grants by RM500 for KRT – Halimah

KUCHING: The government will be increasing grants given to the Neighbourhood Watch or ‘Rukun Tetangga’ institution (KRT) so they can continue to function effectively as an agent of unity in the country.

National Unity Minister Datuk Halimah Mohamed Sadique said that beginning this year, very active KRT would be given an increased annual grant of RM6,500 (from RM6,000 previously) while active KRT would be given RM4,500 (from RM4,000 previously). Less active KRT would be given RM2,500 (from RM2,000 previously).

“We acknowledge that the KRT is the catalyst at the grassroots level and is a factor that can unite the local community. Because of its important role in helping to unite the community, we will empower the KRT so that more unity-based programmes can be organised.

“Therefore, we will increase the annual grant to the KRT nationwide depending on how active they are in organising events that can strengthen multi-racial bond,” she said during her visit to Taska Genius Perpaduan at Simpang Tiga here today.

Halimah said that the RM500 increase might appear small but if people were to look at the total amount of allocation for KRT nationwide, it amounted to RM38.1 million a year.

She said the increase of RM500 served as incentives to KRT which have played their roles as an agent of unity among the diverse community, assuring that the incentive for the KRT would be increased again next year so that they could launch more programmes together with the community in their areas.

She believed KRT was effective among the local community because the committee members were appointed by the local community.

“There are development plans in the pipeline for the KRT. That was one of things that I have discussed with the Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg during my courtesy call on him this morning.

“I’m grateful because he will support our programmes. Allocations will be decided later on to implement the plans,” she said.

Halimah said there are about 8,274 KRT throughout the country, of which some 1,049 are in Sarawak.

She said of RM3.165 million allocation for the KRT in Sarawak as the second payment was handed over to Sarawak this morning.

The first phase payment of RM1.468 million had been handed over before.