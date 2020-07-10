Human skulls of Nanga Ban buried

KUCHING: Betong-born Rev Canon Dennis Gimang, the parish priest of St Francis’ Anglican church here, praised the villagers of Nanga Ban longhouse in Betong for burying skulls which were kept by one of families there, recently.

Now that the villagers are all Christians it is high time for them to bury the skulls which have been hanging in one of the (longhouse) unit.

“We never force people to destroy the skulls. It is entirely their choice but once convinced they voluntarily surrendered them,” Dennis said when contacted yesterday.

Dennis said the skulls were buried at a cemetery not far from the longhouse.

He said most Ibans in Betong adhere to the Christian faith. They have abandoned their old beliefs, which are not in line with the faith.

He also said that earlier this year he witnessed the conversion of a community leader in Ulu Skrang who also surrendered human skulls that he had been keeping in his bilik. The skulls were gotten by his headhunting ancestors.

“These skulls have become a spiritual burden to those who keep them because during celebrations such as Gawai Dayak, they would have to offer them offerings.”

The Nanga Ban skulls were buried and was witnessed by Revd Tony George the vicar of St Augustine’s Anglican Church, Betong.

Other possessions and items related to the old Iban beliefs were also burned during the process.

Before the arrival of Europeans and Christianity, the Ibans were renowned for practising headhunting, but now the practice is no more.